Board Exam Aspirant Turns to Sushmita Sen for Stress Relief, Here's How Former Miss India Replied

Actor and Former Miss Universe actress Sushmita Sen won hearts of scores of people, after the actor wished a student preparing for her ICSE exams.

On one of the Sushmita’s post, in which, the actress has shared photos her children Alisah and Renee, who can be seen spending time with Sushmita’s godson Amadeus, a Instagram user said that she is stressed due to the exams. To make the user destress, the actor wished “all the best" to her fan and called her “meri jaan".

She posted saying, “My [ICSE] exams have started and I am feeling very very [tense] right now. I am just stalking your profile and reading the captions for some motivation..hahah..I always look up to you for motivation and strength. Lots and lots of love to you ma’am."

Following this Sushmita responded with a comment that won many people’s hearts. She said, “All the best jaan meri!!!! Exams, we are conditioned to be stressed about…break that pattern…study and do YOUR best!! You’ll do very well."

It can be mentioned here that the ICSE Class 10 semester 2 examination began on Monday, April 25 with the English paper. The exams are being held in accordance with all COVID-19 rules, including the use of masks and sanitizers, as well as maintaining social distance. They will be concluded by May 23.

The Class 10 or ICSE exams begin at 11 am and the exam duration is for 1 hour 30 minutes. The Class 12 or ISC exams begins at 2 pm and the exam duration is for 3 hours. Students are getting 10 minutes extra time on exam days for reading the questions for both ICSE and ISC exams.

ICSE result 2022 will be declared after Term 2 exams are over. The ICSE Term 2 Result 2022 will be available to candidates on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

