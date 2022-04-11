Board Exams 2022, CBSE, CISCE, State Board Students Want 50% Weightage to Internal Assessment

As the term 2 board exams are approaching for students in CBSE and CISCE boards, students want the central boards to focus more on internal assessment. This will be the second time the current batch of students will be taking their boards this year, however, they do not have clarity yet on how much weightage will each of the term exams will have in the final results. Ahead of the exams, students are demanding an ‘internal assessment for all’. A large section of students wants boards to give 50% weightage to internal assessment and divide the remaining weightage between term 1 and term 2 tests.

Earlier, after the reports of cheating in CBSE term 1 exams, students had asked CBSE to reduce the weightage of term 1 exams and compute the final result by giving about 30% weightage to term 1 results. CBSE and CISCE are having exams on similar patterns this year. Neither CBSE nor CISCE has yet announced the weightage for each section, however, it is clear that final results will be based on term 1, term 2, and internal assessment.

Claiming that the current batch of students has been affected by pandemic too and schools were only opened near exams. Students have been locked in homes due to covid-19 for the past two years and have dealt with learning losses due to online classes and loss in instructional hours due to the school shutdown, a large section of students, and activists are trending #InternalAssessmentforAll2022 on Twitter.

The central board decided to hold two exams this year after having a no-exam year last year. Due to pandemic, students were assessed based on an alternative mode including past year performance etc. This year, to avoid such a measure, boards decided to hold exams twice. This is also in line with NEP 2020 which suggests making board exams low stake.

