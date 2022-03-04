Board Exams 2022: State-wise List of 10th, 12th Datesheet

With a dip in the Covid cases across the country, both central and state boards have announced the exam datesheets for the board exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12. As of now, most of the exams have been scheduled to be held in offline mode this year. While CISCE has already released the semester II exam dates, and CBSE stating it will conduct the exams from April 26, let’s take a look at when the state boards are conducting the final exams:

Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) is yet to announce the final exam dates for both classes 10 and 12. As per earlier reports, it will declare the datesheet once the assembly election results have been released. The pre-board examination will also be held before the final board examinations. It will be held on the exact pattern of the board exams, and the school teachers will evaluate the answer sheets. Over 51 lakh students have registered for the exams.

West Bengal

The West Bengal class 12 or higher secondary exam dates are scheduled to be held from April 2, however, due to JEE Main it is likely to be preponed to March 7. The class 10 exams too are scheduled to be held from the same date.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government (TNDGE) has released the datasheet for SSC and HSC exams. While the SSC exams will be held from May 6 to May 30, the HSC exams will be conducted from May 5 to 28. The results for class 12 will be announced June 23, and class 10 the results will be out on June 17. The HSC exams will begin at 10 am and will conclude at 1:15 pm.

Advertisement

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted from March 28 to April 18. Over 2,42,900 students have registered for the exams. It will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will be held for class 10 students from 8 am and continue till 11 am while the afternoon shift will be for class 12 students and conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Advertisement

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the board exams from March 24. It was earlier scheduled to be held from March 3 but later postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Around 11-12 lakh students are expected to appear for class 10 board exams, and 9-10 lakh students for class 12 boards.

Advertisement

Mizoram

The Mizoram board has begun the 10th, 12 exams already. The HSLC or class 10 examination began from February 28 and will continue till March 16. While the class 12 or HSSLC exams are being conducted from March 1 to March 25.

Gujarat

The Gujarat board exams for both the 10th and 12th will be held from March 28 to April 12. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 14 to 30.

Andhra Pradesh

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh has rescheduled class 12 or inter board exams 2022 due to clash with JEE Main 2022. The AP inter exams will begin from April 22. It was earlier set to be held from April 9. The AP SSC exams will be held between May 2 to 13.

Karnataka

The Karnataka class 10 exams have been scheduled to begin on March 28. Meanwhile, the class 12 or pre university exam were scheduled to be held between April 16 to May 6 but has now been postponed as it was clashing with the JEE Main 2022. It will now begin from April 22 and continue till May 5.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh board exams for c lass 10 students began from March 3 and will continue till March 23 whereas the Class 12 exam began from March 2 and will go till March 30.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra board exams for class 10 students will be conducted from March 15 to April 4. For class 12, the exams will be held from March 4 to April 30. The MSBSHSE will conduct the board exams in two shifts — the first half will begin from 10:30 am and continue till 2 pm and the second half will be held from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Madhya Pradesh

The MP class 12 exam began on February 17 with English and will conclude on March 12 with Sanskrit. While the class 10 exam will be conducted between February 18 to March 10. The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The pre-board exams were held in the take-home mode earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.