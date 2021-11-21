Board Exams 2022: Students Alleged Exam Centre too Far, CBSE Assures Solution

As many as 60 students of Billabong High School, Malad have claimed that their exam centre for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exams 2022 is almost 26 kms away from their school and home. All the students are from Malad and said they have been assigned to appear for their board exams at KMS School which is in Parel.

The parents have approached the CBSE regional office in Pune to put forth their grievances as they were worried about the amount of time their children will end up commuting. “As if preparing for the exam is not tough enough, our children were expected to travel 50 kms every day (to and fro) for the exams. I was contemplating booking my daughter and myself into a hotel room in Parel, close to the exam centre," one of the students’ mother told Hindustan Times.

An official from the CBSE regional office in Pune, however, assured that the students will be assigned new exams centres for which they will have to commute for lesser hours. The board told the news daily that they have received complaints from parents of the school and will release new hall tickets by early next week. “We have already allotted these students to another school at a distance of only 4kms," said M Dharmadhikari, the CBSE regional director for Pune.

The students will go to the newly allotted exam centre from November 30 onwards, that is, when the exams for the major subjects begin. The parents also complained that the school principal did not raise any objection when informed about the issue regarding the exam centre at first.

The CBSE board exams 2022 for minor papers began on November 16, while the major papers will commence from November 30. The exam is being held in two parts for the academic sessions 2021-22. While the term I is being held in November-December, the second term will be in March-April next year.

