Board Exams 2023: Dos and Don'ts While Preparing For 10th, 12th Exams

There goes a saying, a little stress can be a good thing. It can be a motivational push that we might need to get things done. However, sometimes dealing with stress and anxiety can become very difficult mainly for students, especially during examinations. Of late, students battling mental health issues owing to stress have increased substantially, and the numbers are expected to grow in the coming times.

Many students experience some pre-exam jitters. Needless to say that with an increased number of students seeking help for studied-related mental-health issues, it is clear that our students are under more pressure than ever before.

While exam related exhaustion and stress is something hard-hitting and real, if managed properly, they can be dealt with in a better fashion. Here are five tips to overcome exam exhaustion and anxiety:

Advertisement

Set Realistic Goals

The first step towards dealing with exam stress is to set realistic goals. Research has indicated frequency is often more important than intensity, especially when it comes to forming new habits like exercise. Similarly, setting small and realistic goals in terms of your course helps you put everything into perspective. Accepting your situation and then working within the realms of what you possess maximizes your productivity without the risk of burning yourself out.

Eat, Sleep and Exercise Well

Advertisement

Staying awake all night, surviving on a poor diet, and limiting your movements to the minimum can lead to increased symptoms of anxiety. For your body’s best performance, make sure that you get at least eight hours of sound sleep, less caffeine, more water and at least 30 minutes of daily exercise. This balanced approach will help you focus better on your studies thereby help deal with exam stress better.

Pace Yourself Through Panic

Advertisement

Panicking before exams is quite common among high school, college and university students. If you experience it at any point, take a few deep breaths, hydrate yourself and address the problem. Make sure that you break it into several chunks. Remember that there is always a solution to every problem.

Remember to Breathe

Advertisement

Setting aside a few minutes, even if a minimum of 30 minutes every day to practice mindfulness techniques such as breathing exercises can help calm down your body’s stress and shift your attention back to the current moment. In turn, this gives you the opportunity to rationally think through the anxiety that is brewing within you, get rid of any kind of unhelpful thought patterns and enable yourself to deal with several exams and begin more effective revision.

Advertisement

Believe in Yourself

When we are constantly facing challenges, we often forget to look back and reflect how far we have come and how much have we achieved. Given that you have prepared well, there should be no reason to worry. Hence, when experiencing a negative thought quickly catch hold of it and replace it with a positive one.

For example, instead of thinking “What if I don’t get this percentage", think like “I will be able to deliver my best as I’ve prepared well," or “Whatever I get, I will be proud of myself and value how much I have already achieved." Basically, gratitude exercise can be helpful for internal peace of mind.

While exhaustion and stress during examination are common, it’s not impossible to deal with them. If you are experiencing stress, it is always advised to seek help. If feeling exhausted or stressed, talk to someone – a close friend, parents or any other close family member, and share your innermost feelings. It will help lessen your burden. However, in extreme cases do not shy away from approaching a professional for help.

— Written by Chetan Jaiswal | Founder & CEO- MyPeegu

Read all the Latest Education News here