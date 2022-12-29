Board Exams 2023: From Bihar to Tamil Nadu, Which State Boards Have Released Datesheets

This year the board exams are being held according to their schedule like pre covid time. There will be pre-board and practical exams in January-February and board exams between March and May 2023. Most of the states have released the board exam 2023 schedule.

UP Board and CBSE Board are considered to be the biggest education boards in the country. UP Board and CBSE Board class 10th and 12th students are eagerly waiting for their final exam datasheet. Let us know which boards have already released the datasheet and when are the exams scheduled for them.

BiharBoard Exam to be held in February

Bihar Board 10th exam will be held from 14 February to 22 February 2023. At the same time, the 12th class examination of Bihar School Education Board (BSEB Exam) will be from February 1 to February 11, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Board Exams in March, April

The timetable for the Tamil Nadu class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 has been released by the Tamil Nadu school education department. The 12th or HSC board exams will begin on March 13 and conclude on April 3. The class 10 or SSLC exams will begin on April 6 and continue till April 20.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam to be held in March

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule of the Class 10th and 12th examinations. CGBSE 2023 class 10th exam will be held from March 2 to March 24 and class 12th will be held from March 1 to March 31, 2023. You can check the complete schedule at cgbse.nic.in.

Meghalaya Board Exam to be held in the first week of March

Meghalaya Board Class 10th exam will be conducted from March 3, 2023 and Class 12th exam will be conducted from March 1, 2023. The first paper of class 10th and 12th exams will be of English subject.

MP Board Exam will be held in March-April 2023

MP Board class 10th exam will be held from March 1 to March 27, 2023 and class 12th from March 2 to April 1, 2023. The datesheet of MP Board Exam 2023 can be downloaded from the official website mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Punjab Board Exam 2023 to be held from February to April

Punjab Board Class 10th exam will be from March 21 to April 18, 2023. Whereas, the Punjab Board Class 12th exam will be held from February 20 to April 13, 2023.

When will be the UP Board Exam 2023?

Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the schedule of 10th and 12th examination. But it is believed that the UP board exam will be held in the last week of February or early March.

CBSE Board Exam can be held from February 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education had announced as soon as the academic session started that the 10th and 12th board exams would start from February 15, 2023. The datesheet of CBSE Board Exam 2023 has not been released yet, but it is believed that the examinations will be held as per the schedule.

