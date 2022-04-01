Board Exams Pattern Changed, New Rules for Admissions: PM Tells Students How to Manage Disruption

For the current batch of students in classes 10 and 12, not only the most part of their academic year has been conducted in online mode but they have also dealt with a lot of changes. This year, the board exams have been held twice for a large number of boards including the central boards of CBSE and CISCE. The exam pattern of both the board exams was different. Further, the government has announced that the admissions will not be held through class 12 board exam marks but on the basis of a new entrance exam - CUET. This will be mandatory for all central universities and other colleges, deemed to be universities can also use this score.

Dealing with these disruptions, a class 12 student asked PM Modi about his views on cramping too many changes in one academic year for students. A student asks PM Modi during the annual discussion - Pariksha Pe Charcha or discussion over exams, “With too many changes for this year’s students including changes in board exam pattern and addition of CUET and having huge changes in the exam. What should we do now? How should we manage?"

To this, PM Modi asked students to change their perspectives and preparation strategies. He asked students to not prepare for exams but suggested preparing to understand the subjects which can help them with acing any exam, answer any question in any format.

During the interaction, Modi said, “The idea is not to study for a particular exam. If you are studying for an exam, you are looking for strategies to solve your current question or ace the said exam in question. But if you have learned all the topics in the syllabus, you would be skilled enough to answer questions in any exam pattern or format. You will be a master of your subjects. This will help you solve all sorts of exams – be it boards or competitive tests."

The Prime Minister took the example of a sports player to explain his point. He said a player prepares to learn to ace their game. If a player is trained, then no matter if you put them at the district or national level, they will perform well.

He also asked students not to take exams as the only gateway and focus only on their studies. He also asked students to give competitive exams regardless of the outcome and if the outcome is not favorable, then look for best-suited alternatives for themselves. “If it does not go well, it’s not for you, look for an alternative. If there is too much competition for your generation then there also are too many choices, alternatives," said PM.

