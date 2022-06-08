Board Results 2022: From Uttar Pradesh to Odisha, Latest Update on Class 10, 12 Results Across States

School education boards across the country returned to physical board examination after two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most state education boards held the exams in March-April and have already announced the results. However, they are also some who are yet to do so.

States boards like Uttar Pradesh and WBCHSE has completed their evaluation process and are in the final stage of announcing the result. If you have also been awaiting your class 10 or class 12 results this year, here are all the updates of result dates across state boards:

UP Board

Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce its Class 10 and Class 12 board results by this week. While the exact date is yet to be announced, the UP board is likely to announce the result either on June 9 or 10. Over 52 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board exam for classes 10, and 12 this year. The results will be made available to students on upmsp.edu.in.

Maharashtra Board

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE has announced the HSC or class 12 results today, June 8. The results were announced at 11 am while the marksheets were available from 1 pm. The results for SSC or class 10 are expected to announce soon. It could be declared between June 15 and 20.

Advertisement

Odisha Board

Advertisement

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha is slated to announce the board exam result for classes 10 and 12 by end of this month. However, like other state boards, the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

West Bengal Board

Advertisement

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce its Uchcha Madhyamik or Class 12 board on June 10. Confirming the dates through an official notice, the West Bengal board stated that the board results will be shared on its official portals wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in at 11 pm on June 10. The WB board had earlier announced the class 10 or Madhyamik results on June 3 wherein 86.60 per cent cleared the exam.

Assam Board

Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the class HSLC or class 10 results on June 7 at sebaonline.org. The board recorded a pass percentage of 56.49 per cent with 65,176 students getting first division. While 99,854 got second division marks and 64,101 students got third division. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will likely announce its class 12 board results by June 20.

Gujarat Board

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released its class 12 or HSC result for the science stream on May 12, followed by the general stream and vocational subjects on June 4. The class 10 results were declared on the official website at gseb.org on June 6. As many as 65.18 per cent students cleared the SSC board exam.

Andhra Pradesh Board

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education was slated to announce its class 10 result on June 4, however, the date was later pushed to June 6. The AP SS board recorded a pass percentage of 64.02 per cent this year. As many as 71 schools have recorded zero ‘0’ percentage. While 797 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

Haryana Board

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce its classes 10 and 12 board exam results by the this month. The exact date confirmation, however, is still awaited. The results will likely be out in the second week of June. The exams were held offline between March 30 and April 29. This year a total of 7 lakh students appeared for the 10th exams, and 2 lakh for the 12th exams.

UK Board

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced its class 10th and 12th exam results on June 6. The board recorded a pass percentage of 77.74 per cent in class 10 and 99.56 per cent in class 12. In both classes, girls have outperformed boys. In inter, as many as 85.38 per cent of girls who took the exam passed it while 79.74 per cent of boys passed. In high school, as many as 85.38 per cent of girls who took exam passed it while the pass percentage for boys was at 79.74 per cent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.