Bombay High Court Recruiting Staff Car Driver, 10th Pass Can Apply, Salary up to Rs 63,200

The Bombay High Court has invited applications for the recruitment of staff car driver. Candidates can apply online at the court’s official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in before 5 pm on April 11. Applicants are expected to submit correct information in their form. If any candidates is found guilty of misrepresenting or withholding information provided in the application, their candidature may be cancelled at any stage of the appointment process.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for applying in the recruitment process, a candidate must have passed class 10 and should have a valid LMV (light motor vehicle) license. The age limit for the recruitment process is 21 to 38 years.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Log on to Bombay High court’s official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment- Driver 2022’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Go through the official recruitment advertisement before clicking on ‘Apply Online’

Step 4: Pay the application fee online at onlinesbi.com before starting the registration

Step 5: Click on registration and fill out the application form by entering the required information

Step 6: Attach soft copies of the required document, upload passport size photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit the form and save an acknowledgment for future use and reference

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for the recruitment process is Rs 100.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the basis of their performance in a multi-tier process that includes a written test followed driving test and a round of personal interviews. The written test will carry a total of 20-mark questions checking the candidate’s general knowledge, awareness about Mumbai city and its important places, roads and knowledge of vehicle maintenance, minor repairs. The candidate’s experience will also carry a weightage of 10 marks in the total 50 marks evaluation process. Candidates need to score a minimum of 25 out of 50 marks to pass the selection process

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month. Candidates may refer to Bombay HC’s official recruitment portal for any more information.

