Bounce is Hiring Operations Executive, Quality Manager, Know Eligibility Criteria, Job Role

Smart mobility solution organization Bounce is hiring an operations executive and a manager quality. While the executive role is for Bangalore, the manager is for Bhiwadi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via email at careers@bounceshare.com. They will need to share their resume for the same.

Prior to applying candidates must check below the eligibility criteria and whether the roles and responsibilities are suited to them. The candidates must have relevant work experience in the field of job they are applying for. Launched in May 2018, Bounce’s mission is to make daily commute quick, stress-free, reliable, and convenient. Let’s check out the details here-

Bounce Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Operation Executive: Must have completed graduation along with 2-3 years of experience as a customer success manager or software support manager. They must have a good understanding of the SaaS environment, know English and Hindi (other languages will be an advantage), able to join immediately and have automobile experience is preferred.

Manager Quality: Applicants must have experience in preparing QMS audit files, EMS, OHSAS, knowledge of 7QC tools, SPC, PPAP, PFMEA, and a good understanding of ISO and various other certifications.

Bounce Recruitment 2022: Roles and Responsibilities

Operation Executive: The selected candidate will have to act as a single point of contact for dealers and to the DMS company, develop a thorough understanding of our product offerings and explain the dealers, on boarding and training new dealers and conveying platform functionality and periodic, changes/feature updates and own the platform adoption.

They will also have to train dealer’s team on a regular interval and the company’s management and regional team whenever required. Furthermore, the candidate will have to proactively reach out to the dealers and help them understand new features on the platform and increase engagement and provide required data to the regional team or management as per request.

Manager Quality: The selected candidate will be involved in the preparation of QMS procedures as per ISO 9001 and IATF16949, certified lead auditor/ internal auditor for ISO 9001/ IATF16949, ISO14001 and OHSAS18001. They should be able to independently manage QMS, EMS and OHSAS implementation in green field projects to get ISO 9001 certification.

Candidates will also have to plan, organise and implement internal audit, product/ process audit and 3rd party audit to check the level of adherence of the system and follow up for CAPA. The job role also includes monitoring and implementing the engineering changes/process changes and maintaining records as well as of KRAs and targets for the plant.

It also includes data collection from different departments to organise management review meetings as per plan and maintain documentation, provide training to the plant team for 7QC tools, SPC, PPAP, PFMEA, control plan and good exposure of initiating and maintaining continual improvement projects/kaizen.

