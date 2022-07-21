Bounce is Looking for an Engineer for its Plant Operation Department, How to Apply

India’s first smart mobility solution, Bounce is looking for an engineer for its plant operation department. Anyone who has completed graduation with two to five years of experience can apply. The job location is Gurgaon. Interested candidates can apply via email. All they have to do is to send their resume along with a mobile number for communication purposes, id proof, age, educational qualification, and any experiences with the application at careers@bounceshare.com

Bounce Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying must have exposure in relationship building with vendors and experience in negotiation and conflict resolution. They must also have done inventory management and material resource management, should have exposure in quality control analysis and operation analysis, should have managed financial analysis and data analysis and knowledge of credit purchasing.

Bounce Recruitment 2022: Roles and Responsibilities

Selected candidate will be responsible for raw material purchasing and procurement, generating purchase order while taking due care of taxes, rates and terms, and conditions, responsible for vendor development and supplier interaction and preparing comparative statements and analyzing quotations.

They will also have to maintaining min max stock as per ABC analysis, planning the material based on consumption and generating purchase order to the vendor, creating purchase order for invoice received from the principles, raising claims for shortage, damage, price difference and wrong parts to principles and

follow as well as making purchase orders of all types.

Candidates will also have to develop and manage suppliers, follow up with the expertise for implementing corrective actions to eliminate errors, provid monthly and daily production plan as per the dispatch schedule and monitord productivity and utilisation by process control techniques to achieved desired targets.

About the company

Indigenously built with in-house R&D, Bounce dockless scooters were first launched in Bengaluru and quickly became the desired mode of transport in the city, as well as in parts of Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Bounce remains one of India’s fastest-growing start-ups that has scaled to 100,000 transactions in a day. Bounce’s valuation stood at USD 500 million in just 11 months from its conception. Expanding from the shared mobility business, Bounce has also ventured into Zuink, which retrofits ICE engines with electric ones. The company has also built Bounce Infinity, India’s first electric scooter with swappable batteries.

