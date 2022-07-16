Bounce is Recruiting SEO Manager for its Marketing Department, How to Apply

Smart mobility solution organisation Bounce is hiring SEO managers for its marketing department. Anyone who have completed graduation with three years experience in the relevant field can apply for the post. The location of the job is Bangalore. Interested candidates can apply via email at careers@bounceshare.com by sharing their resume.

Among the key responsibility of the SEO manager includes bringing in quality organic traffic and the conversions achieved through the organic traffic. They must also be able to coordinate with the technology, product, content, marketing and analytics teams to ensure that tasks are completed with valid inputs from all concerned parties.

They will have to use inputs from keyword research analysis to employ a bottom-up approach to widen the organic opportunity, lead data analysis on SEO and derive actionable insights to enable continuous optimization. track, report and analyze SEO reports and provide intelligent synthesis, interpretation and appropriate action plans based on insights as well as provide competitor backlink analysis and suggest recommendations for internal and external linking along with ensuring outreach execution.

Selected candidates will also be required to perform detailed keyword research on a regular basis expanding the existing organic reach, competitive benchmarking and cross-channel analysis to arrive at targeted keyword sets.

As per the official notification, candidates will have to lead comprehensive technical site audits on desktop and mobile to identify gaps like multiple domains correct indexing, AMP pages best practices, page indexing, text to HTML ratio, broken links, etc. and create recommendations. Also, drive the execution of optimisation plans with the relevant teams.

Lead in-depth link analysis by evaluating multiple link data points and properties, categorize the links as positive or negative impact links and create action plans around link building or removal, drive the execution of the optimization plan, execute tests, collect and analyze data and results, identify trends and insights in order to achieve maximum ROI in paid search campaigns.

Furthermore, selected candidates will have to work with the development team to ensure SEO best practices are properly implemented on newly developed code as well as with the editorial and marketing teams to drive SEO in content creation and content programming. They will have to recommend changes to website architecture, content, linking and other factors to improve SEO positions for target keywords.

