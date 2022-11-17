BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result Likely Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Steps to Check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to announce the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary today, November 17 at the official websites at bpsc.bih.nic.in, or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Those who appeared for the exam can check their scores using their application number and date of birth.

The BPSC 67th CCE prelims result was earlier scheduled to be released on November 14. It is now expected to be out today, however, there has been no official confirmation yet. Through the BPSC 67th CCE, the commissions aims to fill-up 802 vacancies across various state departments.

This year, more than six lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which around 4.75 lakh took the test. The exam was scheduled on May 8 but was cancelled on the same day due to a paper leak. It was later held on September 30.

BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to BPSC official website

Step 2: Click on the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Your result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use

After getting the results, the candidates must cross check all the information. Apart from the final scores, candidates must also check for the spellings of their names and other details including subjects, whether the application number is correct or not, date of birth and all important details. In case of any error, report to the BPSC authorities immediately for correction of the same.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main examination, which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 29. The results of the main exam will be announced on March 14. The interview round will likely take place on March 29 for candidates who clear the main round. The final result is expected to be out on May 28. Meanwhile, the BPSC 68th prelims exam is scheduled to be held on February 12.

