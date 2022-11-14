BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, How to Check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce the result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination today, November 14. Those who took the exam can check the results at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in, or on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. This year, more than six lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

The exam was scheduled on May 8 but was cancelled on the same day due to a paper leak. It was later held on September 30, where in 4.75 lakh candidates took the exam. The preliminary answer key was released a few days after the exam and candidates were allowed to raise objections up till October 12. The commission is likely to release the final answer key along with results today.

BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to BPSC official website

Step 2: Click on the BPSC 67th CCE prelims result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Your result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use

After getting the results, the candidates must cross check all the information. Apart from the final scores, candidates must also check for the spellings of their names and other details including subjects, whether the application number is correct or not, date of birth and all important details. In case of any error, report to the BPSC authorities immediately for correction of the same.

Through the BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam, the commissions aims to fill-up 802 vacancies across various state departments. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will have to appear for the main examination, which is tentatively scheduled for March 14. The interview round will likely take place on March 29 for candidates who clear the main round. The final result is expected to be out on May 28. Meanwhile, the BPSC 68th prelims exam is scheduled to be held on February 12.

