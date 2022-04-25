BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Steps to Download

The Bihar Public Service Commission is all set to release the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card on April 25, 2022, today. Candidates who will take the examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Examination will be held on May 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in 38 districts at 1083 exam centres. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 726 vacancies. The registration process for the exams began on September 30, 2021. As per the media reports, nearly, 6.30 lakh candidates appear for the BPSC 67th combined preliminary examination 2022.

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card: How to download?

Once the admit card are out candidates can download their admit card by following the easy steps

Step 1. Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card link available on the home page

Step 3. Key in your login details and click on submit

Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the admit card and download

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims: Exam Pattern

The syllabus for the BPSC exam is curated by the Bihar Public Service Commission and is similar to that of UPSC. The BPSC 67th Prelims Examination will be of 150 marks. The exam’s duration is of two hours. It is to be noted the BPSC 67th Mains Exam will consist of four subjects including General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, along with an optional paper. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, and interviews. Candidates should keep checking the Commission’s website for latest updates.

