BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Notification Out, Registration From November 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) preliminary registrations will begin from November 25. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the prelims exam on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to fill the registration forms is December 20. The 68th prelims will tentatively be held on February 12.

Candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 to register for the BPSC CCE 68th prelims exam. While those belonging to reserved category and are residents of Bihar, will have to pay Rs 150.

Also read| AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 92 Faculty Positions, Salary up to Rs 2,20,000

Advertisement

BPSC 68th CCE Notification: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed graduation, or any other equivalent degree, from a government, recognised college or university.

Age Limit: Candidates must be a minimum age limit of 20, 21 and 22 years as of August 1, 2022 for all unreserved category candidates. The upper age limit for unreserved category females is 37 years and for reserved category it is 40 years. For SC and ST, the upper age limit it is 42 years.

BPSC 68th CCE Notification: How to check

Step 1: Go to BPSC official website

Step 2: Look for the notice on the BPSC 68th CCE on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the notification

Step 4: The notice will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BPSC 67th prelims result is awaited. Candidates who clear the 67th CCE prelims will have to appear for the main examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 29. The registrations for the mains exam will be held from November 21 to December 6. The results of the main exam will be announced on March 14. The interview round will likely take place on March 29 for candidates who clear the main round. The final result is expected to be out on May 28.

Read all the Latest Education News here