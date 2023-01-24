BPSC 68th Combined Preliminary Exam Admit Card on Jan 28 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will issue the admit card for BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on January 28. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam will be able to download the admit card from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in, or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 68th exam will be conducted on February 12. The exam will be conducted from noon to 2 pm at 805 examination centres in 38 districts across the state. The hall tickets for BPSC 68th exam will not be sent by post.

The commission had earlier made major changes in the marking scheme upcoming BPSC 68th exam. The optional paper will have only 100 questions instead of 300. The BPSC will conduct four subjective-type papers and one MCQ-based paper in the main examination. The subjective papers include general Hindi, general studies paper-I, general studies paper-II, and essay writing. Candidates will get three hours each to write the exam.

As per the notice, negative marking will be applied to all 150 questions. One mark will be awarded for every correct response while one-fourth or 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. A total of 0.25 marks will also be deducted if the candidate marks two answers for one question. However, there is no negative marking for giving no response.

According to the notification, candidates will have to score at least 30 per cent marks in the general Hindi exam to qualify for it. In addition, candidates will also have to secure minimum qualifying marks in the optional subject objective-type paper. The mains cut-off will be calculated on the basis of candidates’ performance in the general studies paper-I, general studies paper-II, and essay writing exam.

The BPSC had earlier released a list of applicants who were found to be ineligible as they did not meet the mandatory cut-off of the exam. The applicants were vetted before the 68th CCE prelims, which resulted in the disqualification of 771 applicants across categories. The candidates were disqualified because they are either underage or overage as of August 1, 2022.

