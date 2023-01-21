BPSC 68th Combined Preliminary Exam: List Of Ineligible Applicants Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published a list of applicants who have been found ineligible as they did not meet the mandatory cut-off of the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination registration. The list of ineligible candidates can be viewed on the bpsc.bih.nic.in website.

The applicants were vetted before the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination which resulted in the disqualification of 771 applicants across categories. The candidates were disqualified because they are either underage or overage as of August 1, 2022. Ineligible applicants who wish to contest their disqualification may send their application, together with supporting documentation, to bpscpat-bih@nic.in by January 27.

The registration period for the Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) 68th Prelims Exam 2022 came to an end on January 10. The preliminary test will be held on February 12, according to the BPSC examination timetable. This recruitment campaign is being held to fill 401 positions across the organisation.

The commission has not set a limit on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age restriction. However, the number of attempts has been restricted to three for government personnel who have been in service for three years in a row.

Meanwhile, the BPSC had notified that there will be changes in the marking scheme and exam pattern of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). The test will be objective in nature and will take two hours to complete. The exam will be worth 150 marks. One mark will be granted for each correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response. The preliminary examination will serve as a screening test from which applicants will be chosen for the main examination.

In the main examination scheduled for May 12, the BPSC will administer four subjective-type exams and one MCQ-based paper. General Hindi, general studies paper-I, general studies paper-II, and essay writing are among the subjective papers. Each candidate will have three hours to complete the exam. The cut-off for the mains is calculated based on the candidates’ performance in the essay writing exam, and general studies paper-I and II. In order to qualify, candidates must achieve at least 30 per cent on the general Hindi test. Furthermore, applicants must get minimum qualifying marks in the optional topic objective exam.

