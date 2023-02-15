The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the 68th Main Exam model question papers 2023 format. Candidates, who are going to appear for the main exam, can download the model papers format by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Commission has released the Model Question Papers format for General Studies-I, General Studies-II, and Essay Papers.

The 68th preliminary examination was conducted on February 12 at 805 examination centres in 38 districts of Bihar. The Commission recently issued a notice regarding any objections in the BPSC 68th question paper. Candidates who are having any objection on the questions can send their objection till tomorrow, February 16 at bpscpat-bih@nic.in.

Candidates who qualify the 68th preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam. While the commission is yet to release the schedule for BPSC 68th Main Examination 2023, the dates are expected to be confirmed soon. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide to download the model papers from the main site.

Advertisement

BPSC 68th Main Exam Model Papers 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for the 68th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination – Format of Model Question Papers that is on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, a PDF file will open displaying model papers on the screen.

Step 4: Check the subject-wise model question papers.

Step 5: Save and download the BPSC 68th Main Exam Model Papers 2023

Step 6: Solve the question papers for your practice.

The Commission conducted the 68th BPSC preliminary examination 2023 for the recruitment of 324 vacancies of several posts such as Assistant Director, Rural Development Officer, Supply Inspector, Block Panchayati Raj, and others.

Advertisement

The exam comprised of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from General Studies for a total of 150 marks. The exam was held in offline mode. As per the marking scheme, there will be negative marking for every wrong answer.

The BPSC has also laid down category-wise minimum qualifying marks in Prelims exam which are: General (40 percent), OBC (36.50 percent), Extremely Backward Class (34 percent), and SC/ST/Women/PwD (32 percent).

Read all the Latest Education News here