Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 68th combined prelims exam answer keys for General Studies subject for questions under ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ categories. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer key from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can send the objections offline through speed post to the controller of Examination, BPSC by February 28. As per the official notice, candidates will be required to send the application to BPSC mentioning their name, roll number address, exam name, and other details as required. Candidates may please note, it is mandatory to also send a valid justification in regards to their objection to the prescribed address issued by the BPSC.

BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 Answer Key: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Next, click on the “Invitation of Objection to Answers of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12/02/2023. Provisional Answer Keys: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D"

Step 3: A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Take a printout for future references

BPSC will be considering the valid objections raised against the Preliminary answer key and will prepare the BPSC Final answer key 2023 accordingly. Representations against the provisional answer key are only allowed in offline mode. BPSC 68th prelims result 2023 will be issued after the final answer key is prepared.

BPSC 68th prelims exam was conducted on February 12 in the examination centres across 38 districts of the state. The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Read all the Latest Education News here