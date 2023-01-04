BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Registration Date Extended Till Jan 10

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has extended the deadline for registration for the 68th combined (preliminary) competitive examination. Candidates who had not applied till now can fill out the application forms by January 10 this year.

The process of online registration can be done from the official website of the commission - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Earlier the application process was scheduled to end on December 30, 2022.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Eligibility

Education: The candidates should be a graduate of any government-recognized university or UGC-approved university. Those who are in their final year of graduation are also eligible to apply for BPSC though their graduation result should be declared before the final exam of BPSC.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates is between 20 to 22 years. Candidates’ age should not be more than 37 years for BPSC 68th preliminary exam as on August 1, 2022. There is a relaxation in the age limit that has been given to the reserved category applicants.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: How to apply

Step 1. Visit and open the online portal of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online.’

Step 3. Now, you will be redirected to a new page consisting links to register for various examinations. Click on ’68th Combined Competitive Examination.’

Step 4. Sign in and finish the application form by uploading all the required documents.

Step 5. Cross-check all the details before making the payment and submitting the form.

Step 6. After completing the payment, click on the submit button.

Step 7. Download and save the application form for future use.

BPSC 68th Preliminary Exam 2022: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay the late fee and send it to the Secretary, BPSC by or before January 10, 2023. In case of failure of late fee submission, the form of the candidate will not be considered for the examination. The registration fee for general category applicants is Rs 600. The candidates belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs. 150.

BPSC 68th Preliminary Exam 2022: Selection Process

The knowledge of the General Studies of the candidates will be assessed during the preliminary examination. The exam will be for 150 marks and will last for 2 hours. There will be a negative marking for each wrong response. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam followed by an interview round and a medical examination.

