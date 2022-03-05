BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Apply for Over 6421 Posts, Salary at Rs 35,000

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification to sought applications for recruitment to the posts of headmasters or principals in the state. More than 6421 seats are on offer. Candidates who wish to apply for the post can apply by visiting the official website of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process for these posts has started today, March 5. The last date to apply online is March 28.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination only. After the written test, a merit list will be prepared on the basis of the highest marks obtained. No interview will be conducted for the selection.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have a postgraduate degree from any recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks. Candidates having B.Ed/B.A.Ed./B.Sc. Ed should have passed the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted on or after 2012.

Age: The candidate should be between the age of 31 years and 47 years.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

After filling the application form, candidates will have to pay a requisite fee for the successful submission of their application. For the general, other backward classes (OBC) or other state candidates, the fee is Rs. 750. However, schedule caste, schedule tribe, physically handicapped candidates, and female candidates of Bihar Domicile will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 200.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will draw a Salary of Rs. 35,000 for serving on the post of Headmaster.

