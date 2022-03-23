BPSC is Hiring 6,421 Headmasters, Bihar TET Pass Candidates Can Apply, Salary Rs 35,000

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of headmaster posts in the state. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the commission, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC is offering 6,421 seats of headmaster for the year 2022. The application process for the recruitment drive was started on March 5 and will continue till March 28.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have a postgraduate degree from any recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks can apply. They must also possess a BEd, BAEd, or BScEd degree must have passed the teacher eligibility test to fulfil on or after 2012 to apply for the posts.

Age Limit: The candidate must be between the age group of 31 and 47 years.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Online Registration’

Step 3: Click on apply now written in front of the vacancy number ‘Advertisement 02/2022’

Step 4: Now, register using your email id and mobile number

Step 5: After successful registration, you will receive a username and password on your registered email address.

Step 6: Now, log in using the username and password

Step 7: Fill out the application form and click submit

Step 8: Now, pay the requisite fee.

Step 9: After the successful transaction, you’ll be able to view the filled application form. Save it for future reference.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

For general, Other Backward Classes (OBC) category or other state candidates, the fee is Rs 750. However, Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, Physically Handicapped candidates and female candidates of Bihar domicile will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 only.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done based on written examination only. After the written test, a merit list will be prepared based on the highest marks obtained. No interview will be conducted for the selection.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will draw an amount of Rs 35,000 per month.

