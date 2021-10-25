BPSC Releases Revised Schedule for 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2021

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised schedule for the 67th combined prelims competitive exam 2021 on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the new dates, the BPSC 67th prelims exam is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022, at multiple centres across the state.

Those willing to apply for BPSC combined competitive exam must note that the last date to submit the application is November 5. Those who have not submitted their application must do the same within the closure date. Any application received after the last date will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The online registration process for BPSC 67th prelims 2021 commenced on September 30. The commission issued the recruitment notification for as many as 555 vacancies for various posts, however, it has further increased the number of posts by 168 vacancies. The total number of vacancies now is 723 across several departments of the Bihar government.

>BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have completed graduation or equivalent from any recognized university or institute. The minimum age limit for applying to the BPSC 67th combined competitive exam is 20 years.

>BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2021: Selection process

The BPSC 67th prelims exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours and there will be a total of 150 questions. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked from general studies, which include Indian polity, geography, history, Indian economy, general science, mental ability, and others.

Those securing the minimum cut-off marks in the BPSC 67th prelims exam will be called for the mains exam followed by a personal interview. It must be noted that the BPSC 67th prelims exam will be of qualifying nature only and the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored by candidates in mains and personal interviews. The aspirants will be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks in the prelims exam in order to be eligible to appear for the further selection process.

