Brain Teaser: Are you Preparing for Competitive Exams? See If You Can Answer These GK Questions

Mastering general knowledge has now become a must for those preparing for jobs and writing any entrance exams. Experts suggest that if you focus more on current affairs along with standard GK, chances of success increase. That’s why general knowledge is also considered a scoring section.

To test your GK and current affairs preparation, check out if you can answer these questions:

Question 1. Which disease is caused by protozoa?

A. Malaria

B. Pneumonia

C. Common cold

D. Cholera

Answer - Malaria

Question 2. The Portuguese dish ‘churros’ is served with which of the following?

A. Chocolate

B. Barfi

C. Roti

D. Rice

Answer - Chocolate

Question 3. Who was the first Indian ruler to rule a kingdom outside India?

A. Ashoka

B. Chandragupta Maurya

C. Kanishka

D. Huvishkudu

Answer- Kanishka

Question 4. The book ‘Mrityunjaya’ was written based on which character in Mahabharata?

A. Arjuna

B. Bhima

C. Karna

D. Drona

Answer- Karna

Question 5. What causes the red color of red soils?

A. Phosphoric acid

B. Calcium

C. Nitrogen

D. Iron

Answer - Iron

Question 6. Who was the first American astronomer to discover that the Sun is not at the center of the Milky Way?

A. Frank Drake

B. Edwin Hubble

C. William K Hartman

D. Harlow Shapley

Answer- Harlow Shapley

Question 7. Which city was the first to host the Summer and Winter Olympic Games?

A. Tokyo

B. Beijing

C. Greece

D. France

Answer - Beijing

Question 8. Famous American rapper Kanye West sang which of these songs?

A. Flashing lights

B. As It Was

C. Rap God

D. God’s plan

Answer- Flashing lights

Question 9. Words like jigger, Q, and break pot are related to which sport?

A. Chess

B. Badminton

C. Rugby

D. Billiards

Answer - Billiards

Question 10. How many players are on the field in a baseball game?

A. 9 people

B. 14 people

C. 15 people

D. 11 people

Answer - 9 players

