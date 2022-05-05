Brain Teaser: Are You Smarter Than 10th Grader? Can You Solve These Math Problems?

Mathematics is considered as language of the universe. It is the basis of all sciences. Students who are preparing for upcoming boards, here are five class 10 level questions to test your preparedness. People interested in general knowledge and fond of putting their brains to test, here is a five-question exam you would like to take.

Q1 A man on the deck of a ship, 8 m above the water level, observes that the angle of elevation and depression of the top and the bottom of an another cruise is 60° and 30°. Calculate the distance of the cruise from the ship and height of the cruise. (Take √3 = 1.73)

Q2 From the top of a 60 m high multi-storey building, the angles of depression of two cars, which are in line with the foot of the multi-storey building are α and β (α > β).

a. Find the distance between the two cars, if α = 60⁰ and β = 30⁰

b. Find the distance between the two cars, if tan α = 12/5 and tan β = 5/12

Q3 A natural number, when increased by 14, equals 240 times its reciprocal. Find the number.

Q4 The curved surface area of a right circular cone is 3080 cm². If the radius of its base is 28 cm, then find its height.

Q5 Find the common difference of an arithmetic progression, If sum of its n terms is given by 4n2 – 9n.

The questions shared by Anjani Kumar Rai, PGT VidyaGyan are prepared from class 10 NCERT. CBSE has divided mathematics of class 10 at two levels - standard and basic. While standard remains the usual mathematics, the basic exam consists of a relaxed syllabus for students who do not wish to pursue mathematics at higher education level.

If you are a science enthusiasts who like solving tricky questions, and this was an easy one for you, try our brain teaser based on engineering college entrance - JEE Main level.

