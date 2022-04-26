Brain Teaser: Can You Solve These Practice Questions for Medical Entrance - NEET 2022?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 for admission into undergraduate medical courses is set to be conducted on July 17. Conducted every year, NEET is said to be one of the toughest exams, even though it is set for class 12 students. It usually contains class 11 and class 12 levels of syllabus and focuses on biology, chemistry, and physics as subjects.

For current year, the registration for the common medical entrance test is already underway and candidates can submit their applications online by May 6. The last date to pay the application fee for NEET 2022 is May 7.

With less than three months left for the entrance test, aspirants are busy giving the final touches to their preparation. Apart from studying from regular books covering NEET 2022 syllabus, practicing question banks can hold the aspirants to take a stock of their preparation and focus on topics that require more attention.

Here, we bring a series of questions from NEET 2022 question banks to help the aspirants to assess their preparation.

Q1: In a potentiometer circuit a cell of EMF 1.5 V gives a balance point at a 36 cm length of wire, if another cell of EMF 2.5 V replaces the first cell, then at what length of the wire, the balance point occurs?

(1) 60 cm

(2) 21.6 cm

(3) 64 cm

(4) 62 cm

Answer: Option 1

Q2: Polar molecules are the molecules ___

(1) having zero dipole moment.

(2) acquire a dipole moment only in the presence of electric field due to displacement of charges.

(3) acquire a dipole moment only when magnetic field is absent

(4) having a permanent electric dipole moment.

Answer: Option 4

Q3: The structures of beryllium chloride in solid-state and vapour phase are ___

(1) Chain and dimer, respectively

(2) Linear in both

(3) Dimer and Linear, respectively

(4) Chain in both

Answer: Option 4

Q4: During the purification process for recombinant DNA technology, addition of chilled ethanol precipitates out ___

(1) RNA

(2) DNA

(3) Histones

(4) Polysaccharides

Answer: Option 2

Q5: Water falls from a height of 60 m at the rate of 15 kg/s to operate a turbine. The losses due to frictional force are 10% of the input energy. How much power is generated by the turbine? (g= 10m/s²)

(1) 10.2 kW

(2) 8.1 kW

(3) 12.3 kW

(4) 7.0 kW

Answer: Option 2

Q6: Read the following statements.

(a) Metagenesis is observed in Helminths.

(b) Echinoderms are triploblastic and coelomate animals.

(c) Roundworms have organ-system level of body organization.

(d) Comb plates present in ctenophores help in digestion.

(e) Water vascular system is characteristic of Echinoderms.

Choose the correct answer from the options given below.

(1) (c), (d) and (e) are correct

(2) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

(3) (a), (d) and (e) are correct

(4) (b), (c) and (e) are correct

Answer: Option 4

Q7: A screw gauge gives the following readings when used to measure the diameter of a wire

Main scale reading: 0 mm

Circular scale reading: 52 divisions

Given that 1 mm on the main scale corresponds to 100 divisions on the circular scale. The diameter of the wire from the above data is ___

(1) 0.52 cm

(2) 0.026 cm

(3) 0.26 cm

(4) 0.052 cm

Answer- Option 4: 0.052 cm

NEET 2022 will feature a total of 200 questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects. Candidates shall be awarded four marks for every right answer whereas every wrong attempt will invite one negative mark.

