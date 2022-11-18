Brain Teaser: Can You Solve These Practice Questions For CAT 2022?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is scheduled to take place on November 27. With just a few days left, the MBA entrance aspirants must be busy with their last-minute preparation process. This year, the exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode on November 27. There will be 3 sessions held for the exam for a duration of 2 hours across centres in 150 cities.

Here are some questions from pas-year papers. Take a look whether you can solve it or not:

1. In May, John bought the same amount of rice and the same amount of wheat as he had bought in April, but spent Rs 150 more due to price increase of rice and wheat by 20 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. If John had spent Rs 450 on rice in April, then how much did he spend on wheat in May?

Advertisement

a. Rs 580

b. Rs 570

c. Rs 560

d. Rs 590

Answer: c

Also read| CAT 2022: Section-wise Preparation Tips to Crack the IIM Entrance Exam

2. In a car race, car A beats car B by 45 km, car B beats car C by 50 km, and car A beats car C by 90 km. The distance (in km) over which the race has been conducted is:

a. 500

b. 475

c. 550

d. 450

Answer: d

Advertisement

3. On selling a pen at 5 per cent loss and a book at 15 per cent gain, Karim gains Rs 7. If he sells the pen at 5 per cent gain and the book at 10 per cent gain, he gains Rs. 13. What is the cost price of the book in rupees?

a. 80

b. 85

c. 95

d. 100

Answer: a

4. Ramesh and Gautam are among 22 students who write an examination. Ramesh scores 82.5. The average score of the 21 students other than Gautam is 62. The average score of all the 22 students is one more than the average score of the 21 students other than Ramesh. The score of Gautam is:

a. 49

Advertisement

b. 48

c. 51

d. 53

Answer c.

5. A and B are two railway stations 90 km apart. A train leaves A at 9:00 am, heading towards B at a speed of 40 km/hr. Another train leaves B at 10:30 am, heading towards A at a speed of 20 km/hr. The trains meet each other at:

a. 11:45 AM

b. 10:45 AM

c. 11:20 AM

d. 11:00 AM

Answer: d

Advertisement

6. How many of the integers 1, 2, … , 120, are divisible by none of 2, 5 and 7?

a. 40

b. 42

c. 43

d. 41

Answer: d

7. An alloy is prepared by mixing three metals A, B and C in the proportion 3: 4: 7 by volume. Weights of the same volume of the metals A, B and C are in the ratio 5: 2: 6. In 130 kg of the alloy, the weight, in kg, of the metal C is:

a. 70

Advertisement

b. 96

c. 48

d. 84

Answer: d

Read| CAT 2022: Check Out Previous Year’s Cut-Offs Across IIMs

8. Anu, Vinu and Manu can complete a work alone in 15 days, 12 days and 20 days, respectively. Vinu works everyday. Anu works only on alternate days starting from the first day while Manu works only on alternate days starting from the second day. Then, the number of days needed to complete the work is:

a. 5

b. 8

c. 6

d. 7

Answer: d

9. A basket of 2 apples, 4 oranges and 6 mangoes costs the same as a basket of 1 apple, 4 oranges and 8 mangoes, or a basket of 8 oranges and 7 mangoes. Then the number of mangoes in a basket of mangoes that has the same cost as the other baskets is:

a. 11

b. 13

c. 10

d. 12

Answer: b

10. The natural numbers are divided into groups as (1), (2, 3, 4), (5, 6, 7, 8, 9), ….. and so on. Then, the sum of the numbers in the 15th group is equal to

a. 6119

b. 6090

c. 4941

d. 7471

Answer: a

The number of students applying for the IIM entrance exam this year has seen a rise of about 11 per cent, the exam conducting institute IIM Bangalore has informed. The number of applications was around 2.3 lakh in 2021, a slight increase from 2020 when 2.28 lakh. The IIM claims that the increase in number of applicants is due to “enhancements" it has added to the processes related to outreach and registration for the exam this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here