Brain Teaser: Can You Solve This Tricky Question From Oxford University's Admissions Test?

The University of Oxford is one of the most prestigious higher education institutes in the world and getting into the University is a huge deal. Only a handful of bright minds gets through. Recently, Oxford University through its social media handle shared a question that was asked in one of its entrance exams, here’s a look at what the one of the best schools in the world asks.

The questions in the tweets, marked with #OxfordChallenge, range from picture-based logical reasoning to challenges that require the use of complex mathematical equations. The latest post from Oxford has put a lot of people’s grey cells to use.

Advertisement

The question shows 10 blocks, apparently from an assembly toy. One pair of blocks does not fit together to form a cube. One is required to pick out the pair from the list of five options provided. The challenge, which tests spatial intelligence, was part of last year’s BioMedical admissions paper.

The university’s Twitter handle has previously posted many such questions. Most of those were also from admissions test papers and served as a good way for the University of Oxford to highlight what students can expect in their entrance test papers.

The trend with most such tweets is that the answer is revealed the day after the question is posted. Until then, netizens have time to put on their thinking caps and try to figure out the correct answer to the question.

While the answer to the puzzle will not be out until October 28 at least, several social media users are already sure of the answer. Most have suggested that it is option C, while some think it is option D.

Advertisement

Oxford has been a consistently high performer on almost every renowned global college ranking list. It is quite a hard place to get into as it has tough screening procedures in place. This is to ensure that only the most meritorious applicants occupy the limited number of seats that the university has to offer in every course.

Read all the Latest Education News here