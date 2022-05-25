Brain Teaser: From Selector of Chief of Bank to Biggest Exporter of Rice, Can You Answer These GK Questions Asked in IAS Exam?

If you are GK geek or just want to solve a quiz, or you are an IAS aspirant, here is a look at some questions on general knowledge based on real question papers for Civil Services Exam held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Ca

These are questions from the first stage of the officer recruitment exam in central government - UPSC prelims examinations, test your preparation and see if you can answer these. Let’s take a quick look without further ado:

I. Along with the stone portrait of Ashoka, which of the following relief sculpture inscriptions mentions ‘Ranyo Ashoka’ (King Ashoka)?

Advertisement

Kanaganahalli

Sanchi

Shahbazgarhi

Sohgaura

Answer: Kanaganahalli

II. The Chairman of Public sector banks are selected by

Banks Board Bureau

Reserve Bank of India

Union Ministry of Finance

Management of concerned bank

Answer: Banks Board Bureau

III. Which of the following Mughal Emperors emphasised albums and individual portraits over illustrated manuscripts?

Humayun

Akbar

Jahangir

Shah Jahan

Answer: Jahangir

IV. Among the following, which one is the largest exported of rice in the world in the last 5 years?

China

India

Myanmar

Vietnam

Answer: India

V. Which of the following national parks is completely located within the temperate alpine zone?

Manas National Park

Namdapha National Park

Neora Valley National Park

Valley of Flower Nation Park

Answer: Valley of Flowers National Park

VI. Which one of the following is not a sub-index of the World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’?

Maintenance of law and order

Advertisement

Paying taxes

Registering property

Dealing with construction permits

Answer: Maintenance of law and order

The UPSC Prelims will consist of two obligatory 200-mark papers. Both exam papers will be objective in nature (multiple choice questions) and will last two hours each. The minimum qualifying marks in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination’s General Studies Paper-II will be set at 33%. Furthermore, the exam will be administered in both Hindi and English.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.