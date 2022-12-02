Brain Teaser: How Much you Know About Our 1st Women PM Indira Gandhi, Take This Quiz

General Knowledge is an important part of government job exams. Candidates are faced with these questions from written tests to interviews. Good preparation of General Knowledge and your nation’s history can help you grab the job you are aiming for.

Indira Gandhi, the first female prime minister of India, who was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad. She served for three consecutive terms from 1966 to 1977. A number of events took place during the time she was given authority by our nation. Find out about what all important occurrences took place during her life through this quiz and review your knowledge about the Iron Lady of India.

1. What is Indira Gandhi’s full name?

Advertisement

a. Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi, née Nehru

b. Indira Karamchand Gandhi

c. Indira Nehru Gandhi

d. Indira Gandhi Nehru

Answer- Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi, née Nehru

2. When and where was Indira Gandhi born?

a. 2nd October 1856, Delhi, India

b. 19 November 1917, Allahabad, India

c. 14 September 1999, Bihar, India

d. 25 December 2000, Gujarat, India

Answer- 19 November 1917, Allahabad, India

3. Indira Gandhi was the first female prime minister of India, she served for how many complete terms?

a. Three consecutive terms

b. Two consecutive terms

c. Six consecutive terms

d. None of the above.

Answer- Three consecutive terms

Read | Brain Teaser: Are you Preparing for Competitive Exams? See If You Can Answer These GK Questions

4. Which operation took place in June 1984 that outraged several Sikhs?

a. Operation Red Rose

b. Operation Black Thunder

c. Operation Blue Star

d. Operation Pawan Hans

Answer- Operation Blue Star

5. Which High Court in 1975 set aside her election to the Lok Sabha in 1971?

Advertisement

a. Delhi

b. Allahabad

c. Bombay

d. West Bengal

Answer- Allahabad

6. When did Indira Gandhi join the congress party?

a. 1938

b. 1946

c. 1974

d. 1966

Answer- 1938

7. In which year did Indira Gandhi impose an emergency all over India?

a. 1975

b. 1967

c. 1923

d. 2000

Answer- 1975

8. In what year did Indira Gandhi leave office?

a. 1982

Advertisement

b. 1977

c. 1945

d. 1920

Answer- 1977

9. In 1980 Indira Gandhi’s son became her Chief Political Advisor, which son was it?

a. Rajiv Gandhi

b. Sanjay Gandhi

c. Rahul Gandhi

d. Mahatma Gandhi

Answer- Sanjay Gandhi

10. Who succeeded Indira Gandhi?

a. Sanjay Gandhi

b. Rajiv Gandhi

c. Morarji Desai

d. Narendra Modi

Answer- Rajiv Gandhi

Read all the Latest Education News here