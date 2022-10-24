Brain Teaser: How Well Do You Know Festival of Light?

Diwali is celebrated every year as one of the biggest festivals in India and across the globe. Not just Hinduism but many other religions including Sikhism, Buddhism among others also celebrate the festival. There are many things that are unique about the festival of lights. Ho well Do you know Diwali, take this quiz to know.

How long ago do historians estimate Diwali was first celebrated?

A. 2,500+ years

B. 1,500+ years

C. 1,000+ years

D. 2,000+ years

Answer: A

Sikhs Celebrate Diwali as Bandhi chodd Diwas. Which Guru Released Prisoners of this Day?

A. Guru Nanak

B. Guru Gobind Singh

C. Guru Hargobind

D. Guru Ram Das

Answer: C

For how many days Diwali is celebrated in India?

A. 2 Days

B. 5 Days

C. 6 Days

D. 4 Days

Answer: C

Vasu Baras, a ritual that honours cattle is performed in this state. On Dhanteras, people pay homage to the ancient doctor, Dhanvantari.

A. Punjab

B. Maharashtra

C. Kerala

D. Tamil Nadu

Answer: B.

Which day of Diwali, commemorating Krishna’s defeat of Indra is called Goverdhan Puja, Balipratipada, or Annakut?

A Fifth

B Third

C Second

According to a legend, Diwali is celebrated in memory of the spiritual enlightenment of which two saints?

A. Buddha and Jesus

B. Guru Nanak and Buddha

C. Ram

D. Vardhamana Mahavira and Swami Dayanand Saraswati

Answer: D

How long has Diwali been celebrated in Sikhism?

A. Since the 18th century

B. Since the 20th century

C. Since the 17th century

D. Since the 5th century

Answer: A

In West Bengal, Orissa, and Assam Goddess Kali is worshipped on the new moon night of Deepawali. This Hindu festival is dedicated to the Goddess Kali. The festival is also known as Dipanwita Kali Puja, Shyama Puja, or Mahanisha Puja. Goddess Kali symbolizes divine energy or shakti and is known for destroying evil. This year Kali Puja will be celebrated on October 24. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 5:27 pm on October 24 and end at 4:18 pm on October 25. Kali Puja Nishita Time is from 11:50 pm on October 24 to 12:39 am on October 25.

