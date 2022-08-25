Brain Teaser: JEE Advanced Aspirants, Can You Solve These Questions from IIT Entrance?

With just two-three days left for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022, it is time for aspirants to brush up their knowledge. Scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, August 28, students must continue with their revisions thoroughly and take up as many mock tests as they can.

To help you with the same, let’s check if you can answer these questions from past years papers of the IIT entrance:

1. Among the following, the paramagnetic compound is:

a. N2O2

Advertisement

b.O3

c. N2O

d. KO2

Answer - d

Also read| JEE Advanced 2022: Last Week Preparation Tips for the IIT Entrance

2. Which of the following liberates O2 upon hydrolysis?

a. Pb3O4

b. KO2

c. Na2O2

d. Li2O2

Answer - b

Also read| THE, QS, NIRF Rankings: Know The Top Medical Colleges in India & Abroad

3. The colour of light absorbed by an aqueous solution of CuSO4 is?

a. Orange-red

b. Blue-green

c. Yellow

d. Violet

Answer — a

4. Let AP (a; d) denote the set of all the terms of an infinite arithmetic progression with first term a and common difference d > 0. If AP(1; 3)  AP(2; 5)  AP(3; 7) = AP(a; d) then a + d equals ___

a. 157.00

b. 167.00

c. 177.00

d. 187.00

Answer - a

5. A liquid at 30°C is poured very slowly into a Calorimeter that is at temperature of 110°C. The boiling temperature of the liquid is 80°C. It is found that the first 5 gm of the liquid completely evaporates. After pouring another 80 gm of the liquid the equilibrium temperature is found to be 50°C. The ratio of the Latent heat of the liquid to its specific heat will be ______ °C. [Neglect the heat exchange with surrounding]

Advertisement

a. 270.00

b. 370.00

c. 470.00

d. 570.00

Answer - a

6. Which of the following statement(s) is(are) correct about the spectrum of hydrogen atom?

a. The ratio of the longest wavelength to the shortest wavelength in the Balmer series is 9/5

b. There is an overlap between the wavelength ranges of Balmer and Paschen series

c. The wavelengths of Lyman series are given by (1 + 1/m2)λ0 where λ0 is the shortest wavelength of Lyman series and m is an integer

Advertisement

d. The wavelength ranges of the Lyman and Balmer series do not overlap

Answer - a, d

7. Let E denote the parabola y2 = 8x. Let P = (-2, 4), and let Q and Q’ be two distinct points on E such that the lines PQ and PQ’ are tangents to E. Let F be the focus of E. Then which of the following statements is (are) TRUE?

a. The triangle PFQ is a right-angled triangle

Advertisement

b. The triangle QPQ’ is a right-angled triangle

c. The distance between P and F is 5√2

d. F lies on the line joining Q and Q’

Answer - a, b, d

8. Which one of the following ionic species will not impart color to an aqueous solution?

a. Ti4+

b. Cu+

c. Zn2+

d. Cr3+

Answer - d

Read| How I Cracked JEE Advanced and Secured a Seat in IIT Bombay

9. Let us consider a system of units in which mass and angular momentum are dimensionless. If length has dimension of L, which of the following statement (s) is/are correct ?

Advertisement

a. The dimension of force is L–3

b. The dimension of energy is L–2

c. The dimension of power is L–5

d. The dimension of linear momentum is L–1

Answer - a,b,d

10. The work done in bringing the dipole from infinity to a distance r from the centre of the loop by the given process is proportional to?

a. m/r5

b. m2 /r5

c. m2 /r6

d. m2 /r7

Answer - c

The JEE Advanced 2022 paper 1 will be held from 9 am to noon and paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be administering the exam this time. The top 2,50,000 students, who perform well in JEE Mains, get a chance to appear for the IIT entrance every year.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here