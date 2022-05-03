Brain Teaser: JEE Main Aspirants, Can You Solve These Sample Questions?

JEE Main is the first stage entrance exam for the prestigious engineering institutes - the IITs as well as the entry gateway to NITs, IIITs, and other engineering institutes across India. Every year, over 10 lakh students take the exam. After being postponed multiple times, this year’s engineering entrance is scheduled to be held from June 20 to June 29. The second session will be held from July 21 to 30.

If a student preparing wants to test their level of preparedness as well as science enthusiasts who like solving tricky questions, here are sample questions at level of JEE Mains to practice. Remember, these are based on class 11 and 12 syllabus.

Advertisement

In a screw gauge, fifth division of circular scale coincides with reference line when the ratchet is closed. There are 50 divisions on the circular scale, and the main scale moves by 0.55 mm on a complete rotation. For a particular observation the reading on the main scale is 5 mm and the 20th division of the circular scale coincides with reference line. Calculate the true reading

A) 520 mm

B) 5.25 mm

C) 5.15 mm

D) 5.00 mm

Car B overtakes another car A at a relative speed of 40 ms-1. How fast will image of car B appear to move in the mirror of focal length 10 cm fitted in car A, when the car B is 1.9 m away from the car A?

A) 0.1 ms-1

B) 0.2 ms-1

C) 40 ms-1

D) 4 ms-1

Which one f the following methods is most suitable for preparing deionized water?

Advertisement

A) Clark’s method

B) Synthetic resin method

C) Calgon’s method

D) Permutit method

Out of all the patients in a hospital 89% are found to be suffering from heart ailment and 98% are suffering from lungs infection. If K% of them are suffering from both ailments, then K can not belong to the set:

A) (84, 86, 88, 90)

B) (80, 83, 86, 89)

Advertisement

C) (79, 81, 83, 85)

D) (84, 87, 90, 93)

A mixture of hydrogen and oxygen has volume 500 cm pressure 400 kPa and mass 0.76 g. The ratio of masses of oxygen

A) 3:8

B) 8:3

C) 3:16

D) 16:3

A block moving horizontally on smooth surface with a speed of 40 m/s splits into two parts with masses in the ratio of 1:3. If the smaller part moves at 60 m/s in the same direction, then the fractional change in kinetic enegry is:

A) 1/8

Advertisement

B 1/4

C) 1/3

D) 2/3

JEE Main 2022 will have negative marking in both section A (MCQ-type questions) and section B (numerical value). For each correct answer student will get one marks and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in English, Hindi, and regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.