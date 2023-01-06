Brain Teaser: SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam From Jan 10, Can You Answer These Questions From Last Year's Paper?

The SSC GD constable recruitment exam will be held from January 10 to February 14, 2023. As everyone must have reached to the final stage of preparation, it is better to revise the old papers instead of studying something new.

The GD Constable Recruitment Online (CBT) exam will be for a total of 160 marks. Out of this, General Knowledge and General Awareness questions will be for a total of 40 marks. Candidates will get 60 minutes to complete the examination. A total of 80 questions need to be answered in the paper.

There will also be negative marking in the GD constable recruitment exam. For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted from the overall score. Today we have brought to you 10 questions of General Knowledge that were asked in the GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2021 paper.

Question 1. Which gas is required by plants for photosynthesis?

Answer- Carbon dioxide

Question 2. Chlorination is done by mixing which powder in water?

Answer- Bleaching powder

Question 3. Which freedom fighter was accused of killing General Dyer?

Answer- Udham Singh

Question 4. Which mountain range is known as the backbone of Upper Asia?

Answer- Karakoram range

Question 5. In which year did Babur captured Delhi and Agra after defeating the Sultan of Delhi?

Answer- In 1526

Question-6. In 1961, the US Federal Reserve began a monetary policy designed to stimulate the US economy by lowering long-term rates. This initiative was adopted by the Reserve Bank of India in December 2019. What was the name of this monetary policy?

Answer- Operation Twist

Question-7. Through which of his books did Dadabhai Naoroji sharply criticize the economic effects of British rule in India?

Answer- Poverty and Un-British Rule in India

Question-8. When is International Kite Festival organized in Gujarat?

Answer- January 2

Question-9. Mando festival is related to which state?

Answer- Goa

Question-10. By which letter is the SI unit of power of the lens denoted?

Answer- D

