Brain Teaser: What is the Official Language of Nagaland? Can you Answer These 10 GK Questions

If you are aspiring to get a government job and are preparing for competitive exams, then you should stay updated with general knowledge and current affairs. From government recruitment exams to entrance exams, questions on general knowledge and current affairs are asked.

Let us see if you can answer these 10 questions of general knowledge which can be helpful in the preparation of recruitment exams like UPSC, SSC, NTPC, Railway, Bank etc.

Question- Which is the hottest: sun, lightning, or volcanic lava?

Answer- Lightning

According to NASA, lightning is four times hotter than the surface of the sun. When lightning strikes, the surrounding air can be heated up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. While the temperature of the sun is close to 11,000 degree Celsius. Wherein the temperature of the lava of the volcano reaches up to 2100 degree Celsius.

Question- Where was the first gold ATM machine installed in India?

Answer – Hyderabad

Question- What is the official language of Nagaland?

Answer – English

Question- Sekrenyi festival is celebrated by which tribe?

Answer – Angami tribe

Question- Why is red soil red in color?

Answer- The color of red soil is red because it contains more iron.

Question- With which game are the words like jigger, cue, and break pot related?

Answer – Billiards

Question- Who was the first Viceroy of India?

Answer – Lord Canning

Question- NITI Aayog was constituted to replace which institution?

Answer – Planning Commission

Question- Who was the world’s first female fighter pilot?

Answer- Sahiba Goken was the world’s first female fighter pilot. Turkey’s Sahiba Goken flew for the first time in 1937.

Question- What is the weight of the human eye?

Answer – 8 grams

