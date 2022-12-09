Brain Teaser: What Was The Name of The First Computer? Can You Answer These 10 GK Questions?

General knowledge is an important part of government job entrance exams such as UPSC CSE. Candidates are faced with these questions from written test to interview. A thorough preparation of general knowledge can make the job path easy. Once studied thoroughly and remembered well, they always come in handy. It does not change like general awareness. That’s why focus on general knowledge is necessary.

Here are 10 general knowledge questions, can you answer them?

Question- Why are the names of railway stations written in black on the yellow board?

Answer- Black colored words on the yellow board are visible better than other colours.

Question- Rabindra Nath Tagore has written the national anthem of which country other than India?

Answer – Bangladesh

Question- What is the weight of human eye?

Answer – 8 grams

Question- What is the name of the rope with which criminals are hanged in India?

Answer – Manila rope

Question- What is the full form of army?

Answer- The full form of army is alert regular mobility young.

Question- What was the name of the first computer?

Answer- The name of the first computer was ENIAC. Its full name is Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computer.

Question- What is the IC chip of the computer made of?

Answer- IC Chip Is Made Of Silicon.

Question- What is the minimum age to become prime minister in India?

Answer- 25 years

Question- Who started English education in India?

Answer – Lord Macaulay

Question- Who has played the role of Gandhi in the film ‘Gandhi’?

Answer – Ben Kingsley

Meanwhile, a total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited by the UPSC and SSC during the last 5 years. As per the latest government data, the total number of vacant posts in the Central government ministries and departments is nearly 9.79 lakhs.

The Union Minister of State, Personnel, Jitendra Singh said that in a few cases there may occur minor variations and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to the non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria laid down in the notice of the examination.

