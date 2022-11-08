Home » News » education-career » Brain Teaser: Who was the First Indian Ruler to Reign Outside India? Can You Answer Basic GK Questions

This KBC Quiz will help you prepare for the current affairs and general knowledge section in the competitive exams for government jobs

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 12:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Whether you are a student studying in school or college, preparing for competitive exams for a government job, working in a company, or have your own business, whether you are a housewife or retired, everyone should have an interest in current affairs and general knowledge. Here are some general knowledge questions for you to test your brain:

Q. 1- On which character of Mahabharata is the book ‘Mrityunjaya’ based?

A. Arjuna

B. Bhima

C. Karna

D. Nakul

Correct Answer- Karna

Q. 2- Which disease is caused by protozoa?

A. Malaria

B. Pneumonia

C. Common cold

D. Cholera

Correct answer- Malaria

Q. 3- Who was the first Indian ruler to rule outside India?

A. Ashoka

B. Chandragupta Maurya

C. Kanishka

D. Huvishka

Correct Answer- Kanishka

Q. 4- Red soil is red in color because of?

A. Phosphoric acid

B. Calcium

C. Nitrogen

D. Iron

Correct answer- Iron

Q. 5- Portuguese dish of churros is served with which of the following?

A. Chocolate

B. Barfi

C. Roti

D. Rice

Correct Answer- Chocolate

Q. 6- How many players are there on the field in a baseball game?

A. 9 players

B. 14 players

C. 15 players

D. 11 players

Correct answer- 9 players

Q. 7- Which was the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympic Games?

A. Tokyo

B. Beijing

C. Greece

D. France

Correct answer- Beijing

Q. 8- Which of these songs was sung by famous American rapper Kanye West?

A. Flashing lights

B. As it was

C. Rap ​​God

D. God’s plan

Correct answer- Flashing lights

Q. 9- Which American astronomer was the first to discover that the Sun is not at the center of the Milky Way?

A. Frank Drake

B. Edwin Hubble

C. William K Hartmann

D. Harlow Shapley

Correct Answer- Harlow Shapley

Q. 10- The terms like Q, Jigar, and Break pot are related to which sport?

A. Chess

B. Badminton

C. Rugby

D. Billiards

Correct answer- Billiards

