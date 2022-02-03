Bridge Courses, No Parental Consent as Govt Revises School Reopening Guidelines

A consent letter from parents is no longer mandated to attend physical classes. The union government has modified its school reopening norms and has left it to the states and UTs to decide if they want a consent form from parents before sending their wards to schools. The rules can be added in places with high covid-19 cases or infection risk, however, it is no longer bound to be implemented, centrally.

This is one of the big decisions towards making schooling back to pre-covid times. As reported by News18.com earlier, the government is working on a plan to reopen schools in a phase-wise staggered manner. The central government is working on guidelines for schooling 2.0 which will ensure physical classes are held but also ensure health and safety concerns of students, and staff involved.

As the schools reopen, the focus will also be on filling the learning gaps. India has had one of the biggest school closures across the world. Since past two years, classes have been held in online mode. Several reports claim that there have been learning gaps among kids who had access to devices too. There are also some children who could not get access to education throughout.

To fill these learning gaps, the government has decided to create and implement bridge courses. Special programmes will be run to ensure students are caught up with the curricullum taught earlier. Special care will be given to students from underprevileged background. Programmes dedicated to bring drop-outs back to school will also be implemented under the school reopening guidelines.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recognised learning gaps. “Due to pandemic induced school closure, our children have lost almost two years of formal education. We recognised the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build resilient mechanisms for education delivery," said FM Sitharaman.

