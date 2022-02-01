British Council Offers 100 Scholarships for Women in STEM, Study Masters, Fellowships in UK

The Brtish Council has announced the second cohort of its scholarship programme for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). As per the notification issued by University Grants Commission, (UGC) over 100 scholarships are available to women STEM scholars, coming from Asia and the Americas. The last date to apply is March 31, however, it is encouraged that students check the deadlines of the individual universities.

Out of the total, 65 scholarships have been reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries. These scholarships will be awarded on a merit basis, and there will be no country-specific cap. The deadline for applying for these vacancies varies between courses but the range is from February 14 to April 10.

Indian women STEM scholars can apply for master’s courses and early academic fellowships across 26 universities in the UK in various courses including data science, engineering, public health systems, environmental science, information technology, energy management, renewable energy, and project management.

British Council STEM Scholarships for Women: What does the scholarship include?

The scholars will be able to get a master’s degree or an early academic fellowship at a UK university. In this, the scholarship will cover the tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa, and health coverage fees. It will also cover the funding for dependents, in case any scholar wishes to travel with their children.

British Council STEM Scholarships for Women: Eligibility

The British Council STEP scholarships will be given out to women who are able to take up a course in the UK for the academic year September/October 2022-2023, can demonstrate that they need financial support, have an undergraduate degree, and can speak and understand English required for postgraduate study/research at a UK university. They must also be active in the field with work experience are passionate about their course of study and would want to engage as committed British Council scholarship alumni.

British Council STEM Scholarships for Women: How to apply

Applications have to be made directly to the participating universities or by visiting the official British Council website — britishcouncil.org and on the homepage, they can check the ‘Study and Work Abroad’ section wherein the individual links will be available.

The first global cohort in the autumn session of 2021 had 119 scholars enrolled, this included 19 women candidates from India. With these scholarships, the British Council continues to support women who are looking forward to acquiring global credentials in STEM at a UK university.

