BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Orissa Matric Marksheet at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in Today

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be declaring the Class 10 also known as HSC results today, July 26. The BSE Odisha 10th results will be out at 1 PM after a ceremonial announcement at a press conference. Students will be able to get their marks online via official websites, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in, and bseodisha.nic.in. Read More
For students who have failed or are unhappy with their marks the Board has decided to hold the physical exams. The dates of these exams are not known yet and those who think they could have scored better in written exams, compartment candidates among others can apply for the same.
In 2021, a total of 5945 schools have got 100 per cent result, implying every studying in that school has made it through. In 2020, the number was around 1500. This is a jump of more than double. It would be worth seeing is the rise continues this year too.
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2021
|98.7%
A total of 5,74,125 students had registered for Odisha class 10 results. Of these students, 5,62,010 have passed the exam. This is a pass percentage of 97.89 per cent. The pass percentage has seen a jump of an unprecedented 19.13 per cent in one year.
Odisha has adopted an alternative mode of assessment for its class 10 board exams. The examinations will be evaluated by making the results of summative assessment-I and internal assessment and two times higher and by doubling the marks of Summative Assessment-II. Internal assessment will have 20 per cent weightage while 30 per cent of weightage will be given to summative assessment-I, and 50 per cent to summative assessment-II. The marks of every student will be decided based on these three methods. The highest scores in these methods will be considered as the final marks
A total of 5,85,730 students appeared for this year’s Class 10 state board examination across 3,540 centres. Over 35,000 teachers were engaged to supervise the entire process. Special squads were deployed by the board to check malpractices.
Acting MLA of Phulbani constituency, Angada Kanhar, had also appeared for the Odisha class 10 or matric board exam 2022 at the age of 58. He appeared the matric examination in offline mode at a high school in Pitabari village under Phulbani block in Kandhamal district. Like other students, he too will be getting the result today.
BSE Odisha will declare class 10 results on July 6 at 1 PM, informed Odisha Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash. The result will be announced via a press conference. The result will be later available to students online via official websites, orrisaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.nic.in.
The internal assessment will have 20 per cent weightage while 30 per cent of weightage will be given to summative assessment-I, and 50 per cent to summative assessment-II. The marks of every student will be decided based on these three methods. The highest scores in these methods will be considered as the final marks.
BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Whether you call it HSC or class 10 or Madhyamik, all the latest updates related to BSE Odisha 10th results are here. From live coverage of the press conference to the official date and time. The Odisha board websites to check marks to passing percentages and marks obtained by toppers. Here is all you need to know. If there is more you want us to look into, if you have any queries, Tweet to us at @news18dotcom.
