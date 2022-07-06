BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Date & Time Announced: When & Where to Check HSC Marks

Over 5 lakh students will be getting their BSE Odisha class 10 result today! The Odisha Board matric or HSC result date and time has been confirmed by the state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday. The results are going to come out at 1 pm on July 6. Once released, students will be able to check them from the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in, and bseodisha.nic.in.

Students can also check their results in offline mode including the SMS facility. To check result via SMS, students need to type OR01 Roll number and send SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Unlike most of the boards, for Odisha board students the marksheets have been prepared on the basis of the student’s performance in summative-1, summative-2, and internal assessment. The evaluation process of answer papers began on May 21 at 58 different centres across the state. Last year the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha 10th exam stood at 97.89 percent. This was the highest-ever pass percentage for the Board.

Year Pass Percentage 2021 98.7% 2020 78.76% 2019 70.78%

A printout of the online result will act as the provisional mark sheet and will be accepted for class 11 admissions. Soon after the class 10 results are out SAMS Odisha 11th admissions will begin. The official marksheet will be released by Board in due time and stduents will be able to collect it from their respective schools.

Students will have to get at least 33 per cent marks too be able to pass. Along with marks, students will also get grades for the students. To get an A grade, students need more tha 80% marks. Those who get 90%+ will get A2 while those who get 80% to 90% will get A1. Last year, a total of 2,656 students scored grade A1, whereas 22,131 students were awarded grade A2.

This year more than 5 lakh students registered for the matriculation exams conducted between April 29 and May 7. After a break of 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the examinations were held in offline mode. Two summative exams were conducted, the first one started in January and the other one in April.

