BSEB 12th Board Exams 2023 Applications Begin, BSEB Releases Registration Card

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released a notification announcing the issuance of the original registration card for the annual examination next year. The notification also mentioned that the candidates can fill the online examination form and pay the registration fee for the same from September 15 to September 25.

The annual examination for class 12 will be held for subjects such as science, arts, commerce, and vocational courses. Candidates can download the examination form from the official website of the board and fill in the details correctly. The filling of the form can be done in the school itself, which is also where the candidates need to submit the registration fee. The access ID and password for the BSEB portal will be issued after that.

To submit the fee, the candidate will have to use the ID password to login on the BSEB portal. On the portal, students have to locate the link that reads “Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023." Clicking on the link will take you to the payment gateway. After paying the fee, students will have the option to download the original registration.

BSEB Board Exam 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3. Fill in the form

Step 4. Upload documents, pay fees

Step 5. Download the acknowledgement form and make a copy of the same for further reference.

BSEB Board Exam 2023: Application fees

Following are the fees for various courses that the candidate is appearing for:

Regular Course – Rs 1400

Improvement/Qualify Exam – Rs 1700

Vocational Course – Rs 1800

Improvement/Qualify Vocational – Rs 2100

Late fee – Rs 150

The Bihar Board, in August, released the dummy admit card for students. The details reflected in the dummy admit card had to be checked and in case of any discrepancy, the students were required to get that details corrected. The last date to make changes to the dummy admit card was set as August 22. Now, the board, after taking the corrections into consideration, has released the option to download the final and original version of the admit card.

