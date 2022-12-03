BSEB Class 12 Board Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till Dec 15

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2024. The process can now be completed by December 15. Previously, the registration deadline for both regular and private students of Class 12 was set for November 30. The registration is being conducted by those who are enrolled in class 11 for the 2022-23 academic session.

Eligible candidates can complete the registration on the board’s official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com by paying the fee online. Candidates must opt for subject combinations according to their streams. Regular candidates will have to pay Rs 485 for registration whereas private students will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 885.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to BSEB’s official website: biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link.

Step 3: After filling in the application form, make sure to upload all the documents.

Step 4: After paying the application fee, tap on the submit tab.

Step 5: Lastly, download the hard copy and for further reference, take a printout.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2024 Registration: Documents Required

- Birth certificate

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- Qualification record of previous class

- Bihar Board class registration form

- Passport size picture

- A valid ID proofs

Last month, the Bihar Board recently released the dummy admit cards for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the session 2022-23. Students could approach the board for correction in case of an error or misprinting of any information.

The dummy cards were to the students through their schools. While an official announcement on the date sheet is still awaited, the Bihar board examinations for classes 10 and 12 of the current session are expected to be conducted in February- March next year.

