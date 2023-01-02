BSEB Extends Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate Exam 2024 Registration Deadline

The registration deadline for class 11 intermediate annual exams 2024 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Interested candidates can now register for the BSEB Class 11 test 2024 with a late fee by January 7 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

An official statement regarding the same was released in Hindi on Bihar School Examination Board’s Twitter handle. BSEB informed students with pending fees that the registration process will only be completed once they have paid the fees. The board will not extend the registration window after this.

BSEB Class 11 Intermediate Annual Exam 2024: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.com the BSEB’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2023 registration link.

Step 3: Enter the required details, upload documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 4: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Download the application receipt and print out the application form for future reference.

Previously, the class 10 and 12 examination schedule for the year 2023 was announced by Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) earlier last month. The official schedule stated that the class 12 exams will be conducted between February 1 and February 11 and the matriculation, or class 10, examination, on the other hand, will take place between February 14 and February 22.

Students who will be taking the exam can view the BSEB timetable 2023 on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. From January 10 to January 20, the Bihar Board intermediate practical exams will be conducted and the admit cards were made available from December 19 to January 9. The Intermediate theoretical test admit cards can be downloaded from January 16 to January 31.

