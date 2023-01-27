Home » News » education-career » BSEB Intermediate Exam Registration Date Extended Till January 30

Students can apply for the Intermediate exams 2024 by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in with a late fee

January 27, 2023

The educational institutions must ensure timely registration of the remaining students by January 30 (Representative image)
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the online application deadline for Intermediate (Class 11) exams 2024 till January 30. Students can apply for the Intermediate exams 2024 by visiting the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in with a late fee.

Taking to Twitter, the Bihar Board put out a statement stating that the online application for students appearing for Intermediate Annual Examination 2024 has been extended again till January 30, 2023, with a late fee.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions must ensure timely registration of the remaining students by January 30. Earlier, the Bihar Board had extended the application deadline till January 16. After receiving requests for an extension, BSEB postponed the Class 11 registrations till January 30 this year. Students should keep in mind that those who do not register for the Intermediate exams now will not be able to appear for the exams in 2024. It is mandatory for all candidates to pay the required fees while applying for the Intermediate 2024 exam.

Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate Annual Exam 2024: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2024 registration link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the essential details, upload all the documents and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Preview the form before hitting on the submit button.

Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the application form as asked.

Students will have to register for the BSEB Intermediate annual exam in online mode only.

The Bihar School Education Board has released the examination dates for Class 10 and 12 students. As per the schedule, the BSEB Class 12 exam will be conducted from February 1 to and continue till February 11. While the BSEB Class 10 exam will be held from February 14 to February 22. Students can check the detailed notice on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

