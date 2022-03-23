BSEB Matric Result Date 2022: Know Passing Marks, Bihar Board 10th Toppers' Scores

After announcing the class 12 (inter) results on March 16, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is now set to announce its class 10 or Bihar Board matric results. The board was earlier expected to release the class 10 results by March-end, however, the class 10 results were delayed due to re-examination of mathematic paper in the Motihari district.

The Bihar Board 10th mathematics question paper was allegedly leaked on social media platforms before the exam on February 17. The exam will now be conducted on March 24 and 25 across all centres of the Motihari district. BSEB has already completed the evaluation process of all the answer scripts of class 10 or matric board exams, barring for these. Hence, it is likely that BSEB 10th result will be out by April first week.

Bihar Board Matric Result: Passing Marks

To be declared pass in BSEB class 10 exam, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have internal or practical marks, the candidate needs to pass the theory and practical papers separately.

The BSEB class 10 results have shown a positive change in the pass percentage in the last few years. Starting from a mere 44.56 per cent in 2016, the result success rate has jumped to 78.71 per cent in 2021. Previously the matric results recorded a success rate of 80.73 per cent in 2019 and 80.29 per cent in 2020, respectively.

Bihar Board Matric: How Much did Toppers Score

Last year, the top spot in BSEB class 10 merit list was shared by three students- Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, Sandeep Kumar, who scored a total of 484 out of 500 marks. The second spot was shared by seven students scoring 483 marks.

In 2020, the topper of the BSEB matric exam was Himanshu Raj with a score of 96.20 per cent (481) marks, followed by Durgesh Kumar at number 2 with 96 per cent (480) marks. In 2019, nine out of the top 10 scorers of BSEB matric exams were from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya. This included the top 5 spots. Sawan Raj Bharti who ordinally hailed from Banka strict topped the exam with a score of 97.2 per cent marks.

Meanwhile, in class 12 results of Bihar Board this year, 80.15 per cent of the total 13,55,749 appearing students were declared passed. Last year, BSEB had recorded a pass percentage of 78.04 in class 12 board results. Commerce remained the best performing stream of BSEB class 12 results and 91.48 per cent of students who took exams in the commerce stream cleared the exam.

