BSF Group C Recruitment 2021: Registrations Open for 72 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 92,300

The Border Security Force (BSF) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the Group ‘C’ posts in the organisation. Willing candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov in till December 29.

Through this recruitment drive, BSF will be filing a total of 72 vacancies in the Group C postings — 65 vacancies for Constable, 6 openings for Head Constable and 1 posting for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). According to the notification of BSF, the said posts will be filled up in the Engineering set up of BSF, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

>BSF Group C recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

ASI: Candidates must have cleared matriculation along with a diploma degree in draftsmanship (Civil) from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Head Constable and Constable: Candidates should be matriculation passed and should have an ITI certificate in relevant trade.

Age limit: Job seekers should not be less than 18 years, or more than 25 years of age, on the closing date of applications. Relaxations in age will be provided to reserve category candidates as per the government rules.

>BSF Group C recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSF

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment Openings’ and select BSF Croup C Engineer’s Recruitment 2021

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Here’ and register yourself

Step 4: Create a log in ID and fill the BSF Group C form with relevant and correct details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: Save and download the application form

>BSF Group C recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process includes a qualifying written examination, a Physical Standards Test (PST), a medical examination, and document verification by a recruiting agency. The questions will be asked from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and technical subjects. While candidates belonging to the general category, EWS, and OBC, will have to score 45 per cent, while those belonging to SC and ST will have to get 40 per cent.

>BSF Group C recruitment 2021: Salary

While those selected for the posts of ASI (DM Gde-III) will be paid between Rs 92,300 to Rs 29,200, HC Carpenter and Plumber will be paid between Rs 81,100 to Rs 25,500. While Constable Sewerman, Generator Operator, Generator Mechanic, and Linemen will get between Rs 69,100 to Rs 21700.

