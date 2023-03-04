The Border Security Force’s Directorate General has issued a notification calling in applications for 1284 constable (tradesman) positions, 1220 of which are open to men and 64 to women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions at the Border Security Forces’ official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Applications for these vacancies must be submitted by March 27. Every candidate may only apply for one position advertised. Applicants must keep in mind the fact that they can only apply for positions that have been assigned to the state in which they are domiciled.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as on March 27. According to regulations from the central government, this age restriction may be relaxed in the case of candidates for positions in the SC, ST, OBC, and other special categories of employees.

Educational Qualification: Candidates may apply for these positions provided they have completed class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board and meet any further qualifications specified in the announcement.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Here" link beside the text “Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2023 in Border Security Force"

Step 3: Fill up the online application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee

Step 4: Submit the form and take a printout for it for future reference

BSF Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the positions who fall under the Unreserved (UR), EWS, or OBC categories must pay an examination fee of Rs. 100, plus a service charge of Rs. 47.20 in the Common Service Center (CSC).

BSF Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection process

The recruitment process will begin with a 100-mark written test administered in both Hindi and English, followed by Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, Trade Test, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

BSF Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who are finally chosen for constable (tradesman) positions will get compensation at level 3 of the pay matrix, a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to 69,100, plus any additional benefits that may occasionally be granted to workers of the central government.

