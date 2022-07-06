BSNL is Hiring Graduate Freshers for Apprentice Positions, Stipend Upto Rs 8000

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has invited applications for various positions of apprentices in the Business Area (BA) of BSNL Haryana Telecom Circle. Candidates can apply online through the Board of Apprenticeship Training portal. The last date to submit applications is July 19.

Candidates can apply for 24 apprentice positions in Sales and Marketing activities and 20 apprentice positions in the CM/CFA/EB in the BSNL Haryana Circle. The posts are open in a total of seven districts namely Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hissar, Karnal, Rewari, and Rohtak.

BSNL Recruitment: Selection process

The selection will be on the basis of merit of the final percentage or marks obtained by the candidate. The shortlisted candidates will be informed about the document verification process and their selection status through email. Preference will be given to the candidates who are residing in the district they have applied for. The selection list is likely to be declared in the month of August.

BSNL Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, candidates must not be older than 25 years. The upper age limit has been relaxed for candidates of SC, OBC, SC-PWD, OBC-PwD, and OC-PwD categories.

Education: Candidates who have completed their graduation in a technical or non-technical stream and those who hold a diploma degree in any stream are eligible to apply for the posts.

BSNL Recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official government portal of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) and register yourself. https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/login/user_login.action

Step – 2 Fill in the necessary details and upload the required documents

Step – 3 Note down the unique enrolment number generated

Step – 4 Log in using your credentials and click on the establishment request menu

Step – 5 Select find establishment and proceed to upload your documents

Step – 6 Choose BSNL from the list of establishments and click on any business area you want to apply for

Step – 7 Complete the application form and save it

BSNL Recruitment: Stipend

Candidates selected for the posts will be engaged in the apprenticeship training program for a duration of one year. The monthly stipend on offer is Rs 8,000 per month for each apprentice.

